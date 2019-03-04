CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Baltimore Woman Killed By Panhandler Really Killed By Husband & Step Daughter!?

1 reads
Leave a comment
'All we could think was why?' says family of Jacquelyn Smith, who will be buried Saturday

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

This was the case that had everyone rolling their windows up when someone wanting spare change was standing at corners of traffic. It was reported back in December of 2018 that a panhandler approached a car of a Baltimore couple for change, when the alleged panhandler reached in the window and stabbed the woman to death.

Unbeknownst to people outside that neighborhood, but folks in that area never did buy that story nor did the woman’s family and it looks like their skepticism is turning out to be true.

Months after the stabbing death of 52 year old Jacquelyn Smith, the woman said to have been killed while giving money to a panhandler in Baltimore, police have arrested her husband, Keith Smith, and his daughter, Valeria Smith, and have charged them with first-degree murder. Keith Smith and his daughter Valeria were arrested in Harlingen, Texas, near the border with Mexico. Police have not said what led to the arrest.

Check out the video here

MORE WITH SAM SYLK LIVE

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Baltimore Woman Killed By Panhandler Really Killed By Husband & Step Daughter!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close