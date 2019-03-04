CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

TV One Uncensored: Fantasia Talks Leaving the Church!

10 reads
Leave a comment
35th Anniversary Mother's Day Weekend Gospelfest 2017

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

Did you catch the season premiere of TV One’s Uncensored? It aired Sunday Night, March 3rd, and featured the story of Fantasia Barrino. In the interview, Fantasia spoke candidly about the reason she decided to leave the church. Check out the video below:

Fantasia reveals what really happened to make her walk away from the church at such at an early age. The singer said, “I started getting picked on. I didn’t want to be the girl singing in the church and blessing people. I started seeking attention from the wrong guys. Dressing a way I never wanted to dress.”

She continued, “By 9th grade, that was it for me. I wanted to be loved. And I felt like the streets could give it to me.”

Are you able to relate?

TV One Uncensored: Fantasia Talks Leaving the Church! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close