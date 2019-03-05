WTFasho Thrown For A Cha-Loop-A

A Cleveland man got a little too saucy at his neighborhood Taco Bell, by pulling a gun and cursing out bystanders — who grabbed the weapon and beat him with it until cops could arrive.

The 37-year-old, whose name was not released, walked into the fast-food joint in downtown Cleveland last Tuesday and immediately went off the rails, shouting obscenities and bum-rushing the counter. That didn’t go over too well with customers, who turned on him, snatching his Airsoft handgun and smacking him across the head, drawing blood.

Police officers found the man standing outside the store. He had a deep gash on his forehead. Cops found the airsoft gun on a nearby restaurant patio and seized it as evidence. (Cleveland Plain Dealer)

