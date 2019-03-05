CLOSE
50 Worst Cities to Live In!

See How Many Cities in Ohio Made the List!

Skyline in Richmond, Virginia

Source: Lightvision, LLC / Getty

You ever wondered where your current city ranks when it comes to quality of life? Where you live can impact your comfort and happiness on a daily basis.  According to USAToday.com, a site called 24/7 Wall St., created an index that measures in eight different categories — crime, economy, education, environment, health, housing, infrastructure, and leisure — to identify the 50 worst cities to live in. Check out some of the cities on the list below:

50. Fort Smith, Ark.

49. Salt Lake City

48. Gainesville, Fla.

47. Atlanta

46. Tacoma, Wash.

45. Albuquerque, N.M.

44. Jackson, Miss.

43. Syracuse, N.Y.

42. Miami

41. North Charleston, S.C.

40. South Bend, Ind.

39. New Haven, Conn.

38. Tallahassee, Fla.

37. Kalamazoo, Mich.

36. Knoxville, Tenn.

35. Toledo, Ohio

34. Buffalo, N.Y.

33. Canton, Ohio

32. Fresno, Calif.

31. Tucson, Ariz.

30. Trenton, N.J.

29. Dayton, Ohio

28. Springfield, Mass.

27. Oakland

26. Merced, Calif.

25. Miami Beach, Fla.

24. Stockton, Calif.

23. Daytona Beach, Fla.

22. Charleston, W.Va.

21. Shreveport, La.

20. Compton, Calif.

19. Little Rock, Ark.

18. Gary, Ind.

17. Pueblo, Colo.

16. Rockford, Ill.

15. Youngstown, Ohio

14. San Bernardino, Calif.

13. Florence-Graham, Calif.

12. Homestead, Fla.

11. Hartford, Conn.

10. Milwaukee

9. Baltimore

8. Springfield, Mo.

7. Albany, Ga.

6. Wilmington, Del.

5. Cleveland

4. Memphis

3. St. Louis

2. Flint, Mich.

1. Detroit

To get the full details on why each city made the list, click here.

Did your city make the list?

 

Photos
