Love And R&B With John Monds: Tuesday Night Flashback

It’s Tuesday so get ready to take a trip back in time! In just a few hours we’ll revisit the year 1994 on the Tuesday Night Flashback ! Here’s just a few facts that’ll bring back some memories!
Did You Know?
- The price of a daily newspaper was 25 cents
- Forest Gump was a popular movie in theaters
- Home Improvement was a popular television show
- Boyz ll Men had two number one songs on the Billboard charts: “I’ll Make Love to You” and “On Bended Knee“
Here’s a throwback released in 1994 from the late Luther Vandross, always remember…it’s all #LoveAndRnB!
