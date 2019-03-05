CLOSE
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Cardi B

Cardi B RodeoHouston

Source: HLSR / HLSR

March is Women’s History Month and we’re celebrating 31 different women over the month, spanning the worlds of entertainment, politics, local, global and beyond. Entry number five on our list comes also from the Bronx but instead of turning Congress on its head, she’s doing it in music, fashion and more. From Instagram personality to multi-platinum, Grammy-award winning rapper. She might be the most talked about woman in music right now and she kind of told you that it would happen. Meet Cardi B, one of our 31 inspiring women.

Cardi B is not ashamed to let you know where she came from. You know her backstory. Former dancer, the woman who told us that ladies don’t wear coats in the winter cause they don’t get cold. It’s been less than two full years since “Bodak Yellow” catapulted Cardi from a name on TV to a household name that has everyone from doctors to fashion designers and more knowing her name. The firecracker personality, the charm and the intelligence that flashes whenever you put a camera in her face. Cardi is a natural star and for women who’ve been told they have to be one particular thing, she’s an inspiration solely because of what she put her mind to and accomplished and the firsts have only racked up since then.

  • First female rapper to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys.
  • First female rapper to play in front of 70,000 people at Houston’s NRG Stadium.
  • First female rapper with a solo no. 1 single since Lauryn Hill‘s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”
  • First female rapper with two number one singles.

No bag’s been stopped, not even after pregnancy curtailed a tour she had lined up with Bruno Mars. If anything, Cardi’s come harder — not only as a mother but a performer and human being.

FUN FACT: Listen close enough to Invasion Of Privacy and you’ll hear that Cardi is a huge Beyoncé fan and vice versa. Although the two haven’t done a track together (yet), Queen Bey is name dropped the most in terms of female artists on the album. According to Bustle, that means Cardi name-drops the Queen every twelve minutes.

QUOTE: “I’m going to encourage any type of woman. You don’t have to be a woman like me for me to encourage and support you and tell you, ‘yes b****, keep on going.’”

The world is a better place thanks to women like Cardi B and if you want your world to be better and be free from painful fibroids, head to AlateHealth.

Photos
