CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

5 Times Rappers Name-Checked Eva Mendes In Songs

0 reads
Leave a comment
5th International Rome Film Festival

Source: MAURIX / Getty

We don’t see much of Eva Mendes these days. The actress has stepped out of the limelight and into fashion and building a family with husband Ryan Gosling.

But, once upon a time the actress was a sought after leading lady, staring alongside Will Smith in “Hitch” and making an appearance in the “Fast & Furious” Franchise.

Many men lusted after the Cuban-American cutie, so much so that a few rappers spit a bar or two about Eva. Check out our favorite mentions below:

1. “I Know You Don’t Love Me” – Tony Yayo ft. G-Unit

2. “Jellyfish” – Ghostface Killah ft. Cappadonna, Shawn Wigs & Trife Da God

3. “Swordfish” – Da$H

4. “Champagne For Everybody” – Joyner Lucas

5. “Favela Love” – Talib Kweli ft. Seu Jorge

Happy Birthday Ms. Mendes!

5 Times Rappers Name-Checked Eva Mendes In Songs was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close