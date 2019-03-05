CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

‘Sister, Sister’ Star Marques Houston Is Engaged [PHOTOS]

1 reads
Leave a comment
In Touch Weekly Annual 'Icons & Idols' Celebration - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Actor and singer Marques Houston is officially off the market!

Houston, who rose to fame as the lovable, yet annoying neighbor Roger Evans on Sister, Sister took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting engagement news with his caption reading “she said “YES,”” along with a close-up photo of him and his fiancé holding hands, with beautiful diamond ring on full display.

View this post on Instagram

She said “YES” 💍

A post shared by MH (@marqueshouston) on

Houston who was so excited, went on to share even more photos of the two, each time with the ring in full view for everyone to see.

View this post on Instagram

My fiancé @miyanahouston 💍

A post shared by MH (@marqueshouston) on

View this post on Instagram

Fiancé #Love

A post shared by MH (@marqueshouston) on

View this post on Instagram

The way you look at me… @miyanahouston #fiance #MyLove

A post shared by MH (@marqueshouston) on

The couple have been together for five months.

Congrats to the happy couple!

‘Sister, Sister’ Star Marques Houston Is Engaged [PHOTOS] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close