CLOSE
Exclusives
Home

R. Kelly Finally Speaks In 2-Part Interview With Gayle King On CBS This Morning [Video]

R. Kelly Gets Emotional

7 reads
Leave a comment

This is going to be deep!

R. Kelly will finally get his side of his story with Gayle King in a two-part interview that will air on CBS This Morning on Wednesday and Thursday. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. Three of the indictments referred to a minor between the ages of 13 and 16 according to the charges.

He is currently out on bail.

This is the first time he has spoken on the new chargers. King asks R. Kelly amongst other things if he has slept with underage women and if he has held any woman against their will.

Kelly gets emotional towards at the end of the interview with you will have to see to believe. This will be must-see TV.

Video Source: CBS This Morning

RELATED: Friend Who Bailed R.Kelly Out of Jail Receives Bomb Threat at Daycare

RELATED: Prosecutors Reportedly To Receive Another R. Kelly Sex Tape

R. Kelly Finally Speaks In 2-Part Interview With Gayle King On CBS This Morning [Video] was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close