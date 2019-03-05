Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Markita is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Markita and Shonda have been dating for 3 years and they’ve built a pretty strong relationship. Markita says Shonda’s ex girl keeps popping back up into the picture. She knows all about Shonda’s extensive past relationships and has accepted her for who she is but this ex seems to be different. Marikta believes that Shonda is still communicating with this ex when she’s not around. She has mentioned her concerns to Shonda, but she just gets offended. Tonight, Markita wants to know the best approach to dealing with a disrespectful ex that just won’t go away.

