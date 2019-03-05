CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cinderella Musical Partners with Fairy Goodmothers !

0 reads
Leave a comment
Members of the Cast of Disney's 'Prom' Surprise Fans in South Florida

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

With prom season quickly approaching many young women are obsessing to find the perfect dress and pair it with the best hair, shoes and accessories to complete the look.

For many, it may be just a little too pricey to pull everything together in time for the special night! But no need to fear, your Fairy GoodMothers are here! The Fairy GoodMothers are a non-profit organization, founded in 2005, that holds annual gifting events called, Cinderella’s Closet Boutique. They collect new and gently used prom gowns, shoes and accessories in order to gift the items to girls in need to be able to get all dolled up for prom night!

This year, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Tony Award winning musical, CINDERELLA has partnered with the Fairy GoodMothers to collect prom dresses during their Columbus city stop March 8th and 9th.

Zina Ellis, who actually plays the fairy godmother in the musical, pushed to ensure the collaboration with Fairy GoodMothers would happen. Those who wish to volunteer will attend the show at The Palace Theater and collect items donated. There will be a 20% discount offered for tickets with code: DRESSES as well.

“The Fairy Godmother helps Cinderella by giving her the tools to find her voice and her confidence, which ultimately make her dreams a reality. I am honored to be apart of this partnership, which not only spreads the message and practice of kindness, but also provides girls with the confidence to see that they are beautiful inside and out,” said Ellis in a news release.

This partnership with Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA happens to come to the city of Columbus right on time! The first Fairy GoodMother’s Cinderella Closet Boutique of 2019 will be held March 9th and 10th at Beck Elementary School, 387 E. Beck Street, Columbus, OH 43205.

Visit this link to The Fairy GoodMothers website for more dates and information about the cause: www.fairygoodmothers.org 

Source: NBC4i, Fairy GoodMothers

Cinderella Musical Partners with Fairy Goodmothers ! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close