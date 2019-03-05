With prom season quickly approaching many young women are obsessing to find the perfect dress and pair it with the best hair, shoes and accessories to complete the look.

For many, it may be just a little too pricey to pull everything together in time for the special night! But no need to fear, your Fairy GoodMothers are here! The Fairy GoodMothers are a non-profit organization, founded in 2005, that holds annual gifting events called, Cinderella’s Closet Boutique. They collect new and gently used prom gowns, shoes and accessories in order to gift the items to girls in need to be able to get all dolled up for prom night!

This year, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Tony Award winning musical, CINDERELLA has partnered with the Fairy GoodMothers to collect prom dresses during their Columbus city stop March 8th and 9th.

Zina Ellis, who actually plays the fairy godmother in the musical, pushed to ensure the collaboration with Fairy GoodMothers would happen. Those who wish to volunteer will attend the show at The Palace Theater and collect items donated. There will be a 20% discount offered for tickets with code: DRESSES as well.

“The Fairy Godmother helps Cinderella by giving her the tools to find her voice and her confidence, which ultimately make her dreams a reality. I am honored to be apart of this partnership, which not only spreads the message and practice of kindness, but also provides girls with the confidence to see that they are beautiful inside and out,” said Ellis in a news release.

This partnership with Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA happens to come to the city of Columbus right on time! The first Fairy GoodMother’s Cinderella Closet Boutique of 2019 will be held March 9th and 10th at Beck Elementary School, 387 E. Beck Street, Columbus, OH 43205.

Visit this link to The Fairy GoodMothers website for more dates and information about the cause: www.fairygoodmothers.org

Source: NBC4i, Fairy GoodMothers

Cinderella Musical Partners with Fairy Goodmothers ! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 17 hours ago

