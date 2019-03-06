CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Catholic Diocese Of Columbus Release Names Of Priests Accuse Of Abuse

0 reads
Leave a comment

The congregation and the public deserve to know.

Religion on a tablet

Source: Godong / Getty

It is a hard fact to face for many Catholics but it is time for the church to pull away the curtains and reveal priests who are being accused of abusing our children.

That is what the Catholic Diocese of Columbus is doing and adding names of new accusations of abuse by priests. The first revision of the list was released on March 1 and had nearly 2,000 clergy names. The data of priests was collected since 1868.

Now since then, two new names have been added on the list. “Diocese of Steubenville, Msgr. Robert A. Brown has been added to Section V, “Extern or religious clergy who served in the Diocese of Columbus that were credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors elsewhere.” Along with “Father John J. Ryan; he has been added to Section II, “Clergy incardinated in the Diocese of Columbus against whom a credible allegation of sexual abuse of a minor within the Diocese was made after the clergy’s death.”

To see the full list go to www.columbuscatholic.org.

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Source: 10TV

Catholic Diocese Of Columbus Release Names Of Priests Accuse Of Abuse was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close