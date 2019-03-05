CLOSE
Florida Teacher Tearfully Tears Down Kneeling Kaepernick Art After People Said It Was ‘Offensive’ [VIDEO]

San Francisco 49ers v San Diego Chargers

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

Via Bossip:

White people can be REALLY annoying when it comes to issues of race and even more so when it comes to Colin Kaepernick.

Alissa Perry, a math teacher at Port Charlotte High School in Florida, was captured in a viral Twitter video crying as she was forced to remove a kneeling Kaepernick art piece from the door of her classroom during Black History Month.

According to WINKNews, Charlotte County School District says their front office was flooded with phone calls from angry white parents who found the image “offensive”. The infuriating part is that you KNOW these same people voted for Donald Trump who is a card-carrying racist and has been accused of sexual assault by NUMEROUS women.

Guess that’s not offensive.

“We were getting parents complaining and everybody, and we just thought we have to put an end to this,” said Mike Riley, Charlotte County School District spokesperson. “It was a lose, lose situation for us.”

No. No, no, no, no, no. It wasn’t a lose-lose. It was an opportunity to tell those stale soup cookies to STFU and mind their white a$$ business. These are the same white people who cherry-pick the parts of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy that they find palpable but act oblivious to the fact that MLK clearly would have been in full support of Kaep’s form of protest.

Junior Jaidyn Etheart believes that social media played a big part in the caucasian outrage:

“I believe these boys from our school saw it, took a picture of it and put it on Snapchat, and said it was offensive,” Etheart said.

Colin Kaepernick forfeited his NFL career once he began kneeling in silent, peaceful protest ahead of games during the playing of the National Anthem becoming both hero and enemy in the nation. Two years out of playing the game he loves and fighting a mounting legal battle, Nike made the free agent quarter the face of its "Just Do It"30th-anniversary campaign. A black-and-white photo of Kap zeroes in on his face with the caption "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything," powerful in its simplicity and achieving the desired effect. Immediately, people who still foolishly regard Kap's protest as a jab at the military instead of the what he's said time and again is about the treatment of communities of colors at the hands of police and other race-related matters have gone full-on patriotic petty.

Florida Teacher Tearfully Tears Down Kneeling Kaepernick Art After People Said It Was ‘Offensive’ [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

