THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES: Radio Cares For St. Jude 2019 – DONATE NOW

Today’s hottest artists have joined the #ThisShirtSavesLives movement to help St. Jude kids. When you become a “Partner In Hope,” you will get the This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt to wear as a reminder that you joined the lifesaving mission of St. Jude. Become a “Partner in Hope” by pledging just $20 a month to help kids at St. Jude fight cancer by texting GETUP to 785-833, calling 1-800-411-9898, or using the link below!

Join the #ThisShirtSavesLives movement by donating $20 to St. Jude, then take a picture with your new shirt and post it on social media using the #ThisShirtSavesLives and #UrbanRadioCares hashtags. Be sure to tag @StJude as well!

PHOTO SOURCE: St. Jude/Radio One

