Sam Jackson: ‘Bruno Mars Is The Frankie Beverly Of Millennials’

You never quite know what to expect from the glorious Samuel L. Jackson, he is truly a national Black treasure. During a set visit for Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster Captain Marvel, last year, Sam Jackson revealed his era of choice was the 60s and shared his thoughts on today’s music.
“Revolutionary things were changing things and everything was happening – sex, drugs, cheap thrills,” he explained during a candid convo. “Then the 70s, I went to New York and did the theater thing, which was a great creative awesome time.”
MUST READ: ‘Captain Marvel’ Is A Woman And She’s Here To Save The Universe
Captain Marvel is set in the 90s, which means we get to see Mr. Jackson’s Marvel character Nick Fury in his youth…and sans the eye patch. While reflecting on the golden era, Sam revealed,
“By the time the 90s happened I was in Hollywood. A different kind of work ethic moving through it. Usually your ball-out times are the times you feel like there’s music you can relate to. When I Iisten to a commercial now, I’m like wow they’re using James Brown in a commercial, never thought that would happen.” He continued, “When you listen now and go, which one of these songs are they going to be playing 20 years from now? Will they be playing Drake in 20 years? Fetty Wap? We were trying to figure out yesterday, who’s the great solo artist now that? I’m talking about soul. We were listening to Stevie Wonder yesterday and going through this marvelous song clip that Stevie’s had for 30 years. Who’s that 30-year person for this generation.”
When the reporters in the room suggested, “Jay Z, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars?” He responded, “Bruno Mars is the Frankie Beverly of the millennials. He’s millennial cookout music.”
So who is Sam Jackson listening to? “I listen to hip-hop.” Rae Sremmurd. Reggae. I’m waiting on Buju to get out.”
[This interview is from 2018]
Catch Captain Marvel in theaters March 8.
RELATED STORIES:
Watch: Samuel L. Jackson Talks About The Super Powers Of Black People
Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson’s Love Stands The Test Of Time
Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson's Love Stands The Test Of Time
Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson's Love Stands The Test Of Time
1. 26th Annual NAACP Theatre AwardsSource:Getty 1 of 24
2. 2016 Carousel Of Hope Ball - ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 24
3. UAE-DUBAI-FILM-FESTIVALSource:Getty 3 of 24
4. Premiere Of Magnolia Pictures' 'I Am Not Your Negro' - Red CarpetSource:Getty 4 of 24
5. Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 24
6. 89th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 24
7. Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Kong: Skull Island' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 7 of 24
8. Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Kong: Skull Island' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 24
9. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 9 of 24
10. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 10 of 24
11. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 11 of 24
12. Opening Night on Broadway of Lucas Hnath's 'A Doll's House, Part 2' Starring Laurie Metcalf And Chris CooperSource:Getty 12 of 24
13. SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Conversations With 'Grey's Anatomy'Source:Getty 13 of 24
14. 19th Annual DesignCare 2017 - ArrivalsSource:Getty 14 of 24
15. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 15 of 24
16. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 16 of 24
17. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 17 of 24
18. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 18 of 24
19. Vanity Fair aftershow party - Morton's - Melrose AvenueSource:Getty 19 of 24
20. The American Theatre Wing's Centennial GalaSource:Getty 20 of 24
21. WACO Theater's 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 21 of 24
22. CinemaCon 2018 - The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards Brought To You By The Coca-Cola CompanySource:Getty 22 of 24
23. Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's 'Incredibles 2' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 23 of 24
24. Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's 'Incredibles 2' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 24 of 24
Sam Jackson: ‘Bruno Mars Is The Frankie Beverly Of Millennials’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com