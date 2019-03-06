Love And R&B’s Wednesday Night Mini Concert Featuring: Teena Marie

Tune in to the Wednesday Night Mini Concert, you don’t want to miss this one! In just a few we’ll highlight the music of the late Teena Marie, some of you may know her as Lady T. If you’d like to hear some soulful vocals you’re in the right place… stay tuned!
Tonight we celebrate the birthday the late Teena Marie
Click on our Facebook page and share your favorite Teena Marie songs, we’ll be playing them throughout the night. Here’s ”Portuguese Love”, for you to check out and remember, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!
