‘Jeopardy’ Host Alex Trebek Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

It’s a sad day for Jeopardy fans as we just learned that the long-time host, Alex Trebek, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek intends to finish out this season of the game show despite his condition, according to TMZ. “Anything beyond that is up in the air.”

Trebek has been hosting Jeopardy since 1984, but the Ontario native began his TV career in 1961 at Canadian Broadcasting Corporation where he reported news and events. He went to host a live music show and then a high school quiz show called “Reach For the Top,” which eventually launched his career in game show hosting.

TMZ reports:

Alex moved to the U.S. in 1973 and became the host of a new NBC show called “The Wizard of Odds” … then worked on a variety of game shows until the early ’80s before landing the “Jeopardy!” gig, which was actually a revival of an old show. It was a hit, and he’s been doing it ever since … often with his classic mustache. When he shaved his mustache off in the early 2000s, it made headlines.

Back in 2018, Trebek took medical leave for a surgery to remove blood clots in his brain after a bad fall and in the past, suffered mild heart attacks, but that didn’t stop his drive.

The legendary game show host is in our prayers!

