15 Hip-Hop Love Songs That Make Up The Soundtrack To A Hood Love Story [VIDEO]

While we love to hear Tank, John Legend, Usher and others reach deep inside their souls to sing love songs to us, we can’t forget about those hip-hop artists that leave us with lyrics about love that are unforgettable.

When people heard Method Man say, “You’re all that I need, I’ll be there for you, If you keep it real with me, I’ll keep it real witchu,” to Mary J. Blige in “You’re All I Need” it was the passionate words from a hip-hop heart. In no particular order check out these hip-hop love songs and add it to your playlist!

1) LL Cool J “I Need Love”

2) Lost Boyz “Renee” 

3) DMX “How’s It Goin’ Down” 

4) Biggie “Me & My B$tch”

5) Biz Markie “Just A Friend” 

6) Method Man ft. Mary J. Blige “All I Need” 

7) Lil’ Kim ft. Lil Cease “Crush On You”

8) Kendrick Lamar ft. Zacari “LOVE” 

9) The Roots “Got Me” 

10) Drake “Best I Ever Had” 

11) Foxy Brown ft. BlackStreet “Gotta Get You Home” 

12) A Tribe Called Quest “Bonita Applebum” 

13) 50 Cent ft. Nate Dogg “21 Questions” 

14) Common “The Light” 

15) J. Cole “Wet Dreamz” 

15 Hip-Hop Love Songs That Make Up The Soundtrack To A Hood Love Story [VIDEO]

