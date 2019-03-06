CLOSE
Swipe Right For Wrong: 5 Tinder Tales That Make You Say ‘WTF’

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Finding love online or via social media use to be a taboo thing to do — but these days, it’s the main way to go about looking for Mr. or Mrs. Right. A 2017 study shows that 19% of brides said they met their spouses online. The same study claims that couples who meet online tend to get married much sooner in their relationships than couples who meet offline.

“Dating websites often fast track committed relationships because when two compatible people meet and discover they want the same things, there’s no reason to hit the brakes.”

But just like with most things in life, there’s a dark side to online dating. It use to just be that folks would get catfished by someone totally different from who they thought they were getting to know. Nowadays, using a dating app means running the risk of getting scammed out of your coins.

Just last month, a man by the name of Shimon Hayuk was exposed as the “Tinder Swindler” after he allegedly defrauded several women he met on Tinder out of millions of dollars by pretending to be the son of billionaire Lev Leviev. The Times of Israel reports:

“Hayut apparently used a Ponzi scheme to fool his dates: using funds fraudulently obtained from other women, he’d invite them on private jet flights and take them to lavish hotels and dinners to sell his story. He also used other people to make his claims more believable, and surrounded himself with a fake bodyguard, business partners and more.”

Hayut is currently wanted in three countries on fraud charges. However, authorities still have found him. Shimon isn’t the first, last or only person to use fraudulent information to scam folks into doing things they don’t want. When you hear about these horrific stories in the news, Tinder is usually the main site they speak about. The site has such a controversial history that New South Wales Police Department launched their ‘Ask for Angela’ dating safety campaign after five women were sexually assaulted by a perp they met online.

Not all Tinder dating stories are as dark as the one above, but some of them are. Hit the for more Tinder tales that make you go WTF.

Swipe Right For Wrong: 5 Tinder Tales That Make You Say ‘WTF’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

