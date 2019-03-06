The road to a state championship has been trimmed down to just a handful of Central Ohio boys and girls teams who still remain in the tournament.

One the girl’s side, Reynoldsburg will take on Pickerington Central in the Division I regional finals Friday night at Otterbein. The Raiders, who upset Newark Tuesday night, advance for a rematch with the defending state champs Pick Central, who beat out Westerville South to advance.

Africentric Lady Nubians continue to remain dominant as they prepare for the Division III Regional Semi-finals matchup against Margaretta Thursday at 10am. Led by McDonald All-American Jordan Jorston, the Lady Nubians are seeking their fourth State title in a row.

The District Finals have been set for this weekend with the boy’s side. Expect the Convention Center to packed all weekend long as the District Championships kick off Friday night and go aLl day Saturday. South and Bishop Watterson have already secured their spots against each other as the Bulldogs knocked off Bexley Tuesday and Watterson eliminated Beechcroft. Desales and Hartley will face each other for the third time this year on the other end of the bracket. In Division III, Academy and Harvest Prep will meet up while Grandview Heights and Johnstown will face each other for a shout at the Regional semifinals.

Division I district semifinals take place Wednesday night with several key battles including, Hillard Bradley vs Thomas Worthington, Canal Winchester vs Pick North, Pick Central vs Big Walnut, Reynoldsburg vs Big Walnut, Dublin Coffman vs Olentangy Orange and Newark vs Walnut Ridge

Stay locked in for coverage of the High Schoo basketball playoffs all the way through the state championship.

District and Regional championships in reach for many Central Ohio high school hoop teams was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 23 hours ago

Also On 100.3: