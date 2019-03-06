CLOSE
Ohio Teen’s Performance of the National Anthem at Wrestling Match Goes Viral

17-year-old high school junior Isaac Bryant has always wanted to be a professional singer and had plans to one day follow his dreams. Well sometimes the universe has other plans after a video of him singing the National Anthem went viral. While preparing for his upcoming wrestling match Isaac found out like everyone else in attendance that the person who was set to sing the National Anthem was a no show and without hesitation Issac stepped up and what happened next  was sheer magic!! Full story HERE 

