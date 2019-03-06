Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Tracy is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Tracy and Stan have been dating for two years, they both own their own businesses, they’ve even collaborated on a few business ventures. Tracy says he’s the perfect guy except for one issue. She says he has very foul breath to the point where she can’t kiss him. She has offered gum and mints, but he turns them down. Everything seems to be ok as far as his dental hygiene is concerned, so she’s worried this may be an internal issue. Tracy says she can’t even catch a break cause he sleeps with his mouth open and the odor is horrendous. Tonight, Tracy says she doesn’t want to leave him over something so trivial but she’s very worried about his health. What advice can you offer?

