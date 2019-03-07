CLOSE
Video Inside: R. Kelly’s Live-In Girlfriends Talk!

And the plot thickens! The Gayle King interview with R. Kelly has everyone wanting more. CBS has decided to air the full hour interview which will include Kelly’s live-in girlfriends, Azriel Clary, and Joycelyn Savage. In the clip, the women clearly are team R. Kelly and are very upset with their parents. Check out a clip below:

In the clip, Azriel Clay begins to cry, when King asks her why she is crying, she replied, “I’m crying because you guys don’t know the truth. You guys are believing some f**cking façade that our parents are saying. This is all f**cking lies for money! And if you can’t see that, you’re ignorant and you’re stupid.”

You can catch the rest of the interviews with R. Kelly, Azriel Clary and Jocelyn Savage on March 7th and March 8th on CBS This Morning.

Video Inside: R. Kelly’s Live-In Girlfriends Talk! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

