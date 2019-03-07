CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Yara Shahidi Got Her Own Barbie Doll!

4 reads
Leave a comment
Glamour Hosts 'A Brighter Future: A Global Conversation on Girls' Education' With First Lady Michelle Obama

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

Black-ish and Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi is officially dolled up! She got her very own Barbie Doll and she is way too cute!

Shadi posted this pic to her IG with the caption that read, “I’m honored to be repping all the young ones as a Barbie Role Model☀Let’s continue to inspire the next generation and each other⭐ We need your voices and are watching you all Blossom and shine! #YouCanBeAnything #Barbie60#barbie.”

Barbie rolled out the campaign as a nod to its 60th anniversary of International Women’s Day, which is Friday, March 8th. Shahidi is one of 20 other women who Barbie unveiled in its new Role Model campaigns on its website.

I Love This!

Yara Shahidi Got Her Own Barbie Doll! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close