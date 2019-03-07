Black-ish and Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi is officially dolled up! She got her very own Barbie Doll and she is way too cute!

Shadi posted this pic to her IG with the caption that read, “I’m honored to be repping all the young ones as a Barbie Role Model Let’s continue to inspire the next generation and each other We need your voices and are watching you all Blossom and shine! #YouCanBeAnything #Barbie60#barbie.”

Barbie rolled out the campaign as a nod to its 60th anniversary of International Women’s Day, which is Friday, March 8th. Shahidi is one of 20 other women who Barbie unveiled in its new Role Model campaigns on its website.

I Love This!

Yara Shahidi Got Her Own Barbie Doll! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 100.3: