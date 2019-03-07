CLOSE
Love and R&B
HomeLove And R&B

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

john monds

john monds

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the  #OhSoReal Scenario  ! Tonight, Sarah is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

man holding ring

Source: stock image / Getty Images

50 year old Sarah and 52 year old Jack have been dating for 3 years. Sara said no sex until marriage and Jack agreed. They also agreed to never lie to each other and be faithful. Last summer, Jack called Sarah while she was visiting family and said that he had been out drinking with friends and wound up in the hospital, but didn’t say why. He has been in and out of the hospital since then. Sarah has asked about his health and he replied that he would be ok. Jack just popped the question, but Sarah is concerned that he is not being honest about the hospital visits. If honesty is high on her priority list, should she marry Jack if it seems he’s keeping a secret? What’s your advice?

#OHSOREALSCENARIO JOHN MONDS

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Photos
