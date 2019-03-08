Failed ATM Heist Caught On Video In Houston

CLOSE
Houston Crime Stoppers is looking for the men responsible for a destructive failed ATM heist.

According to KHOU, the suspects are wanted for felony criminal mischief after their crime was caught on video.

The crime happened shortly before midnight the evening of Jan. 29, according to the Houston Police Department.

According to police, three men tried to burglarize the ATM by using a stolen truck to ram the ATM until it fell over.

The suspects can be seen in the video, one wearing a hard had and safety glasses, trying to use a pry bar to open the machine.

When the machine didn’t open the suspects quickly gave up and fled the scene in a second pickup truck, which police say was also stolen.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org.

