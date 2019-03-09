31 Days, 31 Inspirational Women: Brie Larson

March is Women’s History Month and we’re celebrating 31 different women over the month, spanning the worlds of entertainment, politics, local, global and beyond. Entry number eight happens to come on International Women’s Day and the same day she becomes the first woman to lead a Marvel Cinematic Universe film as a hero. But if you’ve followed her career in Hollywood then you’d know she’s been advocating for women to get a fair share not just on screen but off screen as well. Meet Brie Larson, Captain Marvel and one of our 31 inspiring women.

Brie Larson is only 29-years-old but the Academy Award winner can tell you that she’s been playing characters for quite sometime. She was Scott Pilgrim’s ex Envy Adams in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, snagged a role in Kong: Skull Island that prepared her for the work that went into Captain Marvel and of course, won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2016 for her role in Room. So you may not get an actress right now who can also kick ass on the screen but also show off the fact she’s one talented singer.

For Captain Marvel though, Larson makes MCU history as the first woman to lead a Marvel movie as the titular hero. “We’re telling a female story, but it’s not good enough to just be like, ‘You just hired a female lead and then we did it!’,” Larson said about the film and its desire to put more women in the forefront. “You have to infuse it in every aspect. We have to make sure that we are actually bringing more seats to the table, that we’re walking the walk. We’re not just putting it on a poster, that we’re living it,” she added.

We’ll see what happens when she hands out more than a few fades to Thanos in Avengers: End Game next month.

FUN FACT: Larson’s been acting since age six and her first big break came as she appeared on a sketch on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

QUOTE: “I can be whoever I want. I can feel however I want.”

The world is a better place thanks to women like Brie Larson and if you want your world to be better and be free from painful fibroids, head to AlateHealth.

RELATED: Marvel Drops A Brand New Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’ [VIDEO]

RELATED: We Finally Get Our First Look At Marvel’s ‘Captain Marvel’, Doesn’t Disappoint [Photos]

31 Days, 31 Inspirational Women: Brie Larson was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted March 8, 2019

Also On 100.3: