After a public break-up, it looks like Jess Hilarious and Kountry Wayne are on the mend.

The comedians appeared in a joint video parody of the R.Kelly CBS This Morning interview posted to both of their pages Thursday. The subject at hand? Kountry Wayne’s 9 kids.

But, 9 kids and 5 baby mothers has seemingly done nothing to deter Jess Hilarious. Kountry Wayne dubbed the Baltimore-native his queen in a cozy photo posted Wednesday on his instagram account.

You may remember, Jess and Kountry’s relationship hit rock bottom last month over accusations he was still messing around with his ex-wife and only dated Jess for clout.

Hopefully cupid will be kinder to these love birds this time around.

Are Jess Hilarious and Kountry Wayne Back Together? was originally published on 92q.com

Written By: tkminspired Posted March 8, 2019

