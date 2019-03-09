Serena Williams: ‘Tennis Punished Me for Taking Maternity Leave’

Today on International Women’s day she penned a piece for Fortune.com to express her thoughts on work life balance and how the pro-tennis ranking system is biased against working moms.

She said she took a huge hit when she went out on maternity leave. She dropped from #1 to #453-ouch! She said working her way back took a physical toll on her that caused her to get a pectoral injury and she ended up dropping out of the 2017 French Open. We must stop penalizing women when they return to their careers after having children. The WTA has heard Serena and has made changes. Female players who give birth will be able to use their pre-maternity leave ranking to enter 12 tournaments over a 3-year period.

