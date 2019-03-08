The family of Jacari Long is grieving after police said the 6-month-old was bitten and killed by his babysitter’s dog in North Carolina.
WBTV reports that Long was staying at a babysitter’s house Tuesday when she went outside to clean the backseat of the car so that she and Long could leave. While she was outside the infant was bitten by the sitter’s boxer-pitbull mix in the living room, police said. He was airlifted to the hospital but due to the extent of the injuries he was pronounced deceased..
The investigation is ongoing and the dog, named king, has been euthanized.
Avnah Long, the child’s grandmother, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral costs.
Black Celebrities Who Love Dogs
Black Celebrities Who Love Dogs
1. Taye Diggs1 of 18
2. Usher And His Best Friend2 of 18
3. Rihanna3 of 18
4. Serena Williams4 of 18
5. Kevin Hart5 of 18
6. Deborah Cox6 of 18
7. Will Smith7 of 18
8. Ciara8 of 18
9. The Obama's Dogs9 of 18
10. CeeLo Green10 of 18
11. 50-Cent11 of 18
12. Angela Simmons12 of 18
13. John Legend & Chrissy Teigen13 of 18
14. Zoe Saldana14 of 18
15. Shemar Moore15 of 18
16. Sherri Shepherd16 of 18
17. Zendaya17 of 18
18. Mariah Carey18 of 18
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Family Grieving Loss Of 6-Month-Old Killed By Babysitter’s Dog was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com