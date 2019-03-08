The family of Jacari Long is grieving after police said the 6-month-old was bitten and killed by his babysitter’s dog in North Carolina.

WBTV reports that Long was staying at a babysitter’s house Tuesday when she went outside to clean the backseat of the car so that she and Long could leave. While she was outside the infant was bitten by the sitter’s boxer-pitbull mix in the living room, police said. He was airlifted to the hospital but due to the extent of the injuries he was pronounced deceased..

The investigation is ongoing and the dog, named king, has been euthanized.

Avnah Long, the child’s grandmother, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral costs.

Family Grieving Loss Of 6-Month-Old Killed By Babysitter’s Dog was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com