CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

5 Of Our Favorite NAACP Image Awards Moments From The Past

1 reads
Leave a comment
48th NAACP Image Awards - Press Room

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

On March 30, the NAACP Image Awards will be celebrating its 50th awards show ceremony and over the years, the Image Awards have given us some of our favorite and most proud black moments in entertainment. Whether it was a legendary performance or just an unexpected moment during the show, the Image Awards never disappoint.

 

Before you watch the NAACP Image Awards when they air LIVE on TV One,  we’ve compiled 5 of our favorite moments from the past.

 

Anthony Anderson vs. Stacey Dash at the 2016 NAACP Image Awards

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson hosted the 47th annual NAACP Image Awards in 2016 and opened the show with his own NWA’esque musical number. During his monologue, he took some time to jokingly address Stacey Dash, who had been making headlines due to her very conservative (and often wrong) views. Anderson said, “Everybody give a round of applause for Stacey Dash! What the hell is she doing here? Doesn’t she know that the Fox network is using her? She’s just an Ann Coulter dipped in butterscotch. That’s all she is. Baby, don’t let them use you! Come back to the black people.” Needless to say, Stacey wasn’t feeling it.  In response, she tweeted, “Well it’s funny how woman who weighs 105 wet!  Can get grown ass men to act like llittle girls! Haha.” We’ve got to admit that Anthony was very entertaining.

 

Hit the flip for more past NAACP Image Awards moments.

5 Of Our Favorite NAACP Image Awards Moments From The Past was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close