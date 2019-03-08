School Bus Driver Abandons Children At Gas Station!1

Not far away form OHIO, a school bus driver in PA has been charged with a DUI and 23 counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Lori Ann Mankos, 44, appeared “agitated” as she drove students from Northhampton Senior High School, Friday afternoon.

She began to drive the bus at an accelerated speed, and when making right turns, the bus would go into the opposing lane. While some kids thought this was funny they soon noticed that Mankos driving was getting out of control. One of the kids suggested that she pull the bus over, and let them call their parents for a ride home.

Before Mankos finally pulled over the bus at a gas station, Persiani(a student on the bus) remembers her telling them, “She ended up telling us to… go f**k ourselves and flipped us off. You know, stuck her hand in the air and flipped us off.”

Mangos walked away and handed the keys to a gas station employee. There was another bus dispatched to pick up the kids that had been abandoned, some parents came and picked up their kid.

