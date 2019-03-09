CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

R. Kelly Released From Jail After Paying Back Child Support

1 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-ASSAULT-RKELLY

Source: JOSHUA LOTT / Getty

R. Kelly is reportedly set to be released from Cook County Jail on Saturday after paying more than $161,000 in back child support.

According to Chicago Sun Times, the money was posted shortly after 11 a.m on Saturday.

Kelly previously spent three nights in jail two weeks ago after he was unable to post bond after being charged in four sex abuse cases.

In a recent interview with Gayle King of CBS earlier this week, he stated that his income tanked since the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary series aired in January.

“That’s one rumor that was true,” Kelly told King. “Here’s the deal. So many people have been stealing my money. People who were connected to my account. I went by myself for the first to Bank Of America, didn’t know what the hell was going on, didn’t know what to do.”

“How can I pay child support? How?!” the singer exclaimed while in tears. “My ex-wife is destroying my name! And I can’t work! How can I work? How can I get paid? How can I take care of my kids?! How?! Use your common sense!”

RELATED: R. Kelly Says He Can’t Pay Child Support, Has Zero Relationship With His Children [VIDEO]

RELATED: R. Kelly In New Interview With Gayle King: “I’m Fighting For My F**king Life!”

RELATED: These R. Kelly Memes Prove Robert Was No Match For Gayle King In Outrageous Interview

R. Kelly Released From Jail After Paying Back Child Support was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close