Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At 42

Boxer Freeda Foreman, daughter of former heaveyweight champion George Foreman, jokes with her trainer while posing for a portrait at America Presents Gym in Denver.

Source: Craig F. Walker / Getty

Freeda Foreman, the daughter of George Foreman has passed away. She was 42.

Freeda, one of Big George’s 7 daughters followed him in his footsteps, beginning to box professionally as a middleweight beginning in 2000. She won her first five fights before losing her sixth fight in 2001. She promptly retired after the loss, settling for a pro record of 5-1 with 3 KOs to focus on being a mother and other passions, such as boxing promotion.

Law enforcement tells TMZ that Freeda’s body was found in her home near Houston by a family member. Cops are currently waiting for a report from the coroner’s office on her cause of death. Foul play is not suspected.

George has 7 daughters, five of his own and two adopted daughters who became part of the family in 2009 and 2012. He also has 5 sons, all of whom are named George. Freeda’s middle name? You guessed it, George.

She’s survived by her husband and daughter, her parents and 11 siblings.

Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At 42 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

