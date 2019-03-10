CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Jaguar Attacks Woman Who Jumped Into Its Enclosure Attempting To Take A Selfie

5 reads
Leave a comment
Paradise Wildlife Animals in Hertfordshire

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Let’s just say nobody is blaming the jaguar for protecting itself.

A woman climbed over a barrier at the Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona in an attempt to take a selfie with a jaguar. The woman, who is in her 30s, found herself in trouble when the big cat reached out and grabbed her arm with its paw, leaving lacerations.

The woman, whose injuries are non-life threatening, was taken to a hospital. The jaguar will not be put down.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS GRAPHIC:

Officials with the Wildlife World Zoo said in a statement that a guest of theirs was injured by a female jaguar at the zoo in Litchfield Park, a small area near Phoenix. Officials said the attack is under investigation but noted that the animal was not outside her enclosure at any time.

“Please understand why barriers are put in place,” officials tweeted. “Sending prayers to the family tonight.”

Jaguar Attacks Woman Who Jumped Into Its Enclosure Attempting To Take A Selfie was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close