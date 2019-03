Remember the phrase, “Be Kind, Rewind”? That’s been years ago and you may have forgotten about Blockbuster, that was packed each weekend. After This Month, Only One Blockbuster Store Will Be Open In The World

Before Netflix, there was Blockbuster. Now the old brick-and-mortar video store is on the verge of entering the history books. Phil Hulett has more.

Blockbuster Video Store makes history was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Britney B Yaweekendgirl Posted March 10, 2019

