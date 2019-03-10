Voices: Robin Thicke “That’s What Love Can Do”

After a five year absence, Singer Robin Thicke is finally preparing new music. The Grammy-nominated artist sits down in Voices to talk about his time away and how beautiful new single “That’s What Love Can Do” helps explain the growth within him.

Thicke also talks about how his musical family, including his father, Growing Pains star and fellow singer, the Late Alan Thicke and mother help curate his love for music and more.

