Katrina Pierson Thinks Trump Isn’t Racist Because No Black People Worked In Lincoln’s White House

Girl, if you have to go back to 1861, you clearly aren't prepared to have this conversation.

Ever since Michael Cohen reminded us at his hearing that President Trump is a stone-cold racist, the White House has been throwing out all of their sunken place loyalists. Now, a Trump adviser has become the latest one to embarrasses herself on national television.

While talking to Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC over the weekend, Katrina Pierson was asked how many African-Americans worked in the West Wing. Pierson stumbled answering the question before offering up this gem she dug up from the sunken place.

“I’m not going to participate in the attempt to make this all about race. It is ridiculous. How many black people were in Abraham Lincoln’s West Wing?” she asked. “Is Abraham Lincoln a racist because he didn’t have a black person in his White House? This is insane. This is an insane discussion.”

Looking shocked at the worst rebuttal ever, Sharpton looked back to 1861 before the Civil War.

“First of all, if you need to go back to Lincoln… You can’t name a Black in the West Wing because we can’t find one, Katrina, I pity you,” Sharpton clapped back. “I’d sympathize with you, but telling me you applied, and other people? Come on. It’s unthinkable in the 21st century that even a spokesperson for President Trump can’t name a black in the West Wing.”

She then randomly brought up Will Smith and identity politics.

Watch below, which starts at the 32:00 mark:

Pierson, who has been serving as a senior adviser to Trump’s 2020 campaign, was one of the president’s most ardent Black voices when he first ran for the White House, defending her boss against opponents (Democrats and Republicans) on cable news stations. Her shady past certainly didn’t help her image of being either uninformed or a bald-faced liar (or both). For example, she bizarrely blamed President Barack Obama for starting the war in Afghanistan. Obama, however, was a state senator at the time that war began. She also disrespected Obama by referring to him as the “head Negro in charge.”

This is also the same person who said slavery was “good history.”

Welcome to the trash of the 2020 campaign. It’s going to be an ugly one.

Katrina Pierson Thinks Trump Isn’t Racist Because No Black People Worked In Lincoln’s White House was originally published on newsone.com

