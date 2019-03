SNL got right to it Saturday night with their parody of the Gayle King/R. Kelly interview. Leslie Jones as King and Kenan Thompson as Kelly recreated the viral video. They took few punches at Kelly’s intellect and Gayle’s un-bothered vibe. Check out the full skit below.

Source: nbc.com

WATCH: SNL Holds No Punches With R. Kelly Gayle King Parody was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted March 11, 2019

Also On 100.3: