Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Cheyanne is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Cheyanne and Carl are in their early 30’s, they’ve been dating for one year. Cheyenne says that Carl is really eager for her to move in with him, but hasn’t talked about marriage. He does talk about how much they can save by living under the same roof. Her intuition says that as great as they get along, this sounds more financial than marriage related. Cheyanne is asking if she is over thinking things or should she follow her first thoughts and keep her own place until he pops the question?

