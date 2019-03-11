It’s that time again #Lovers where you take over the show, its all about you tonight on My Music Monday! Be sure to tune in 7 pm to midnight as we highlight a playlist just for you, brought to you by Robin. Stay tuned to check out his selections!

Here’s “You Make Me Feel Brand New” by the Stylistics!

Connect With Us On Social Media

Love And R&B With John Monds: My Music Monday was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: