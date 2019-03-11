CLOSE
Girl Found Dead In Duffel Bag Identified As 9-Year-Old Trinity Love Jones

(Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department)

A young girl found dead inside a duffel bag last week near a Los Angeles hiking trail has been identified as Trinity Love Jones, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to reports two people of interest who police believe may be connected to the case have been arrested.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Capt. Kent Wegener, who oversees the homicide bureau, told the LA Times that more detectives are being assigned to the case due to the amount of information related to the case.

“We have had thousands of tips come in from across the country,” Wegener said.

As of now, detectives haven’t shared the Jones’ cause of death. They expect to get more information from an autopsy and tests on the child’s body in the next couple of days, Wegener said.

According to reports investigators are looking for forensic evidence including any DNA from the duffel bag and the child’s clothes that could identify who dumped the body. They are also looking for camera footage from nearby shopping areas.

Girl Found Dead In Duffel Bag Identified As 9-Year-Old Trinity Love Jones was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

