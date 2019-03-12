CLOSE
Ohio Officer Charged With Holding Women Against Their Will

The officer is accused of forcing victims to perform in sexual acts.

Columbus police vice detective is facing charging stemming from holding women and forcing them to perform sexual acts against their will.

Andrew Mitchell was arrested Monday morning by agents and indicted by a Grand Jury. He faces 7 counts: three counts deprivation of rights under color of law, two counts witness tampering, one count of obstruction of justice and one count false statement to a US agency, according to 10TV.

Mitchell has been with the Columbus Police Force since 1988. “10 Investigates has documented nearly 200 arrests of women by Mitchell, a former vice officer, over the past two years. One of those arrested told 10TV that Mitchell charged her after she balked at his request for sex.”

Mitchell is also under investigation for fatally shooting Donna Castleberry during an alleged prostitution sting on August 23.

