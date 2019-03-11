Sad News: 157 Killed in Ethiopian Airline Crash!

Wow! This type of news is never easy to deliver or hear. Our condolences to the family and friends of the 157 people that were killed when an Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday in the second fatal crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane in five months.

According to the DailyMirror.com, the plane had taken off from Ethiopia’s capital of Addis Ababa headed for Nairobi in neighboring Kenya when it went down just six minutes later in clear weather. The pilot had sent out a distress call and had been given clearance to return to the airport. The passengers on the flight came from 35 countries and included eight Americans. Also among them were workers for the United Nations, the U.N. refugee agency and the World Food Program.

According to PulseofRadio.com, the crash will again raise safety questions about the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet, the same plane involved in a Lion Air jet crash in Indonesia last October in which 189 people were killed. A cause hasn’t yet been determined for that crash, but its cockpit data recorder showed the airspeed indicator had malfunctioned on its last four flights. Boeing sent a notice to airlines days after the crash that incorrect information from a sensor could cause the plane to automatically point the nose down.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 12 hours ago

