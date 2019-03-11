New Study Reveals Marijuana Before Sex Could Lead To Mind Blowing Orgasms

Via Madamenoire:

This post is of course only for our readers who live in states where marijuana is legal, so the rest of you can click the “X” now.

Okay, now that the coast is clear, there is some new anecdotal evidence that weed can help improve your orgasm power, according to a new study from the Journal of Sexual Medicine.

The authors gathered data from 373 subjects (mostly white, heterosexual women) and mined information from their surveys about their sex life, sex drive, orgasms and lubrication level. They also asked them about their marijuana usage and if they partook in some MJ prior to bedroom fun.

“Among those who reported using marijuana before sex, 68.5 percent stated that the overall sexual experience was more pleasurable, 60.6 percent noted an increase in sex drive, and 52.8 percent reported an increase in satisfying orgasms,” the authors of the report explain.

Also, when the data was adjusted for race, researchers found women who used a little weed before sex reported satisfactory orgasms at over two times the rate of non users.

“I have seen it used in women with chronic pain disorders that lead to painful sex, women who experience difficulty with orgasm or an inability to orgasm, and women who use it to improve their libido, which may not match their partner’s libido,” Becky Lynn, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Saint Louis University in Missouri explained of her findings.

While there could be a myriad of reasons why women report having greater orgasms post sex, it does seem like relaxation plays a role in leading a woman to the big O. After all, women tend to start to orgasm in their mind first–when all their fears and anxieties are relaxed and they can simply focus on their pleasure. Clearly smoking can assist you in getting high before the orgasm high.

