Juelz Santana’s Condo Back In Foreclosure

Dipset, Cam'ron, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana perform during the Source360 festival

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Via Bossip:

He turned himself in late last month to begin his sentence for bringing a gun to the airport.

But despite being behind bars, Juelz Santana is still facing legal trouble.

The Dip Set rapper is in danger of losing his luxury condo to foreclosure – again – after not paying the mortgage in more than six months, BOSSIP has learned.

Wells Fargo Bank sued Juelz last month, alleging that the rapper hadn’t made payments on his mortgage since July 2018 and it wants him out ASAP.

Juelz bought the 2,300 square foot condo in 2005 for $540,000 and financed it in part with a $486,000 mortgage with 8.5 percent interest rate, his mortgage states. He agreed to make monthly payments of $3,754 for 30 years to pay for the home. The property is now valued at $391,000, according to Zillow, and is located in a tony Northern New Jersey housing development that was once home to the Notorious BIG.

Wells Fargo’s suit marks the third time in two years that Juelz has battled foreclosure proceedings, according to court papers.

The bank wants either the money owed on the mortgage or the home sold in order to recover its costs. It also wants Juelz banned from having any stake in the condo’s equity.

We exclusively revealed that Juelz has battled to keep his home off the foreclosure rolls for years. But with him now behind bars until at least 2020, it may be harder than ever to come up with the money to get out of the debt.

While he was out on bail in his federal gun case, Juelz did not live at the condo, but in the next county over with his now wife, Kimbella, and their two children.

On top of the foreclosure suit, Juelz’s homeowner’s association also sued him last month for stopping payment on his condo’s common charges, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The Courts of Glenpointe Condominium Association alleged Santana owed more than $7,000 in maintenance and late fees and hasn’t paid the house bills since Dec. 2018. The association wants the charged paid in full, along with attorney fees, according to the complaint.

Juelz’s lawyer hadn’t responded to either lawsuit as of Monday.

Juelz Santana's Condo Back In Foreclosure

Photos
