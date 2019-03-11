CLOSE
Another Georgia Teen Accepted To 39 Colleges And Receives $1.6 Million In Scholarships

MORTARBOARDS, GRADUATION

Source: Frank Whitney / Getty

Via Madamenoire:

Georgia high school senior Kayla Willis went viral last week after getting accepting to 31 colleges and receiving $900,000 in financial aid. Now, fellow Georgia high school senior Jordan Nixon has all eyes on her after getting accepted to 39 out of 50 of the colleges she has applied to and being awarded $1.6 million in scholarships.

The crazy thing is, I’m still waiting on decision letters, but I was not expecting that at all,” the 17-year-old told CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL.

Nixon plans to study International Business once she begins her college career. She reportedly researched each college carefully before submitting an application.

“We’re so happy for her because she does put in a lot of due diligence into applying for these schools,” her mother Angela Nixon said.

Nixon, who attends Douglass County High School, is quite the student and is involved in a slew of extracurricular activities. Along with being the captain of the cheer team she is also a member of the Chick-fil-a Leadership Academy and is a member of an entrepreneurship club called DECA.

Nixon hasn’t decided which college she will attend, as she is still receiving decision letters. She has up until May 1st to make a decision.

Congratulations!

Congratulations, Class of 2013! We honor our graduates and give a special shout-out to our HBCU family. Check out famous folks who represent historically black colleges and universities.

Photos
