CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Pastor John Gray Denies Sleeping With Another Woman, ‘I Had An Emotional Affair’

1 reads
Leave a comment
Tasha Cobbs 'Heart. Passion. Pursuit.' Album Release Concert

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Remember that sermon when Pastor John Gray and his wife Aventer alluded to the famed pastor having an affair? Well, Pastor Gray admitted to the affair, but not exactly what we all thought went down during an appearance on The Real. According to the servant of the Lord, he had an “emotional affair” when began to confide in a woman outside of his wife about their marriage. And said he was in the woman’s presence once.

In case you missed it, Aventer blamed the devil for sending a “strange woman” into her husband’s life with whom, he allegedly had an affair during a sermon at their Relentless Church in Texas.

“And then I prayed for them and him and then the devil loses,” she said condemning evil spirits for her husband’s infidelities. “Because what’s not going to happen is you tell me that I’m going to lose my purpose because someone whispered to a ’16-year-old John’. The devil is a lie. I’m standing with my husband, and you can go on back to the pits of hell where you came from.”

However, Pastor Gray is adamant he didn’t sleep or gather a child with anyone else. Sounds fishy, but who knows with this couple. They seem to do everything for theatrics. Hopefully they’re in a better place and Gray doesn’t confide with anyone else.

Pastor John Gray Denies Sleeping With Another Woman, ‘I Had An Emotional Affair’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close