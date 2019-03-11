Voices: Asiahn Talks “Like You” Sexuality In Music & More [Video]

Singer/Songwriter Asiahn has a new single (“Like You”) and a Album series (Love Train) than you do not want to sleep on.

In this episode of Voices, Asiahn talks about “Like You” and makes sure you don’t get the lyrics confused with what she is trying to convey. She also talks about Sexuality in her music, her musical influence Minnie Ripperton & more!

