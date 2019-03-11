Pastor John Gray Says He Never Had Sexual Relations With ‘That Strange Woman’

Back in January, Pastor John Gray appeared to confess that he had an affair with a “strange woman.” His wife, Aventer Gray even said, “I put Scripture on that strange woman! She don’t want it with me and she don’t want it with y’all, amen!”

Now, Gray is saying he didn’t cheat at al and only had an emotional affair.

“Over a year ago, my wife and I were in a very difficult place in our marriage, and in that time, I began to converse with someone — other than a counselor, other than a pastoral leader, which is where I should have taken my issues and challenges — and began to converse, and I was even in the presence of that person one time,” Gray said while talking to the ladies of “The Real” on Monday. “But being in the presence of someone is not the same as sleeping with them. I did not sleep with anyone.”

He also addressed rumors that he got a woman pregnant.

“There’s no baby, none of that. It’s important for me to take responsibility for the areas where I did come up short,” he said. “Sharing things about my marriage, outside of my wife and outside of trusted counselors, is an emotional affair. It was wrong. I take responsibility for that. But I will not take responsibility for that which I did not do.”

Watch below:

Compare that to what he said about the topic in January.

“We had to keep smiling because even though we were struggling, even though I was failing as a husband, I was already in front of the people and the people can’t really receive my brokenness because where do leaders go when they bleed?” Gray said.

He continued, “So I had to bleed alone. And what’s strange is I traveled the whole world and the Holy Ghost showed up and people got saved and me and wife just kept smiling and nobody knew we were getting ready to get a divorce. Because as long as I kept producing, nobody cared what was happening at home. I started listening to the wrong voices and let some people get too close. She found out and she set it off, just like a good wife should.”

Aventer then grabbed the microphone and said, “And then I prayed for them and him and then the devil loses because what’s not going to happen is you tell me that I’m going to lose my purpose because someone whispered to a ’16-year-old John’. The devil is a lie. I’m standing with my husband and you can go on back to the pits of hell where you came from. Was I upset? Yes. Was I heartbroken? Yes. But, you better learn how to get in there for the… what’s the vows? Better and worst so when the worst shows up you don’t run away.”

She later mentioned a “strange woman” by shouting, “I put Scripture on that strange woman! I put Scripture on that strange woman! She don’t want it with me and she don’t want it with y’all, amen!”

See their sermon below, which starts around the 4:30 mark:

Gray received criticism in December for buying his wife a Lamborghini Urus, which is approximately $200,000. However, there are now reports that the OWN reality star purchased the gift to apologize for stepping outside of his marriage.

They reportedly hosted a “relationship conference” last month. Okay…

